Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series finally gets a release date

The long-awaited return to Middle-earth that Amazon Prime Video reportedly spent millions of dollars to produce has a release date. On Monday, Amazon announced the first season of the untitled “Lord of the Rings” series, which cost a reported $465 million to produce, will debut on September 2, 2022.

In a twist on how Amazon has previously released its major shows, such as “The Underground Railroad” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the “Lord of the Rings” series will roll out with weekly episodes.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey,’” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement. “Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”

Added Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke, “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The show marks the first new “Lord of the Rings” material since film franchise mastermind Peter Jackson completed his “The Hobbit” prequel trilogy in 2014.

But while fans of “Lord of the Rings” will no doubt find much familiarity in the new series, it’s not a continuation of Jackson’s blockbuster work. Instead, the new series takes place thousands of years before the events of those films, showing onscreen for the first time “the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history,” according to Amazon.

The show “will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from [author J.R.R.] Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Previously, Amazon expressed some optimism the show would debut at the end of 2021, a timeline that would have made it eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards. As it stands now, the “Lord of the Rings” show will instead find itself a potential nominee at the 2023 ceremony.

The ensemble cast of the “Lord of the Rings” series includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

