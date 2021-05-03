Amazon Prime launches 2021 Emmy campaign with ‘Beyond the Screen’ virtual experience

Amazon Prime just won a couple of Oscars for their film “Sound of Metal,” and now the streaming service is jumping right into Emmy season with “Beyond the Screen” virtual events and a “Prime Video Presents” podcast to promote their slate of programs from May 1 through June 10. Their events can be found on the Emmys FYC calendar.

Among the programs being promoted by Amazon this season include the sci-fi dramas “The Boys” and “The Expanse”; the Barry Jenkins limited series “The Underground Railroad”; the telefilms “Uncle Frank,” “Yearly Departed,” and “Sylvie’s Love”; the documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy“; the anthologies “Solos” and “Them”; and the theatrical special “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

“Beyond the Screen” kicked off over the weekend with one of the streamer’s biggest contenders, Steve McQueen‘s Golden Globe and Critics Choice-winning anthology “Small Axe.” Amazon hosted panels with cast and crew followed by a “Lovers Rock” Launch Party with DJ Silent Addy. The eight-episode “Prime Video Presents” podcast will be available anywhere you listen to podcasts and kicks off on May 6, also with “Small Axe’s” McQueen.

Amazon’s Director of Awards, Debra Birnbaum, said in a statement, “These innovative, immersive activations allow us to bring television academy members deeper into the worlds of their favorite Amazon Prime Video content. We’re excited to share this compelling lineup of exclusive conversations, behind-the-scenes features and never before seen moments from our immensely talented casts.”

The schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY, MAY 1

“Small Axe” at 7:00 PM:

The Inspired Characters of “Small Axe” panel moderated by Tracee Ellis Ross (Actress, Producer and CEO) with:

Steve McQueen (Director/Showrunner)

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Martha from “Lovers Rock”)

John Boyega (Leroy Logan from “Red, White and Blue”)

Steve Toussaint (Ken Logan from “Red, White and Blue”)

Sheyi Cole (Alex Wheatle from “Alex Wheatile”)

Kenyah Sandy (Kingsley Smith from “Education”)

Crafting “Small Axe” panel with:

Steve McQueen (Director/Showrunner)

Courttia Newland (Co-Writer)

Chris Dickens (Co-Editor)

Helen Scott (Production Designer)

Helen Bart (Associate Producer/Lead Researcher)

Jacqueline Durran (Costume Designer)

“Love Letter to the Sound of ‘Lovers Rock’” panel moderated by Jane Fonda (Academy Award-Winning Actor, Producer, Author and Activist) with:

Steve McQueen (Director/Showrunner)

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Martha)

Micheal Ward (Franklyn)

Shabier Kirchner (Director of Photography)

Dennis Bovell (Musician/Milton)

SUNDAY, MAY 2

“Yearly Departed” at 7:00 PM:

Panel moderated by Angelique Jackson (Variety) with:

Rachel Brosnahan (Eulogist/Executive Producer)

Bess Kalb (Head Writer/Executive Producer)

Linda Mendoza (Director)

Akilah Green (Writer)

Jocelyn Richard (Writer)

Natasha Leggero (Eulogist)

THURSDAY, MAY 6

“The Expanse” at 5:00 PM:

Screening of episode 504 “Gaugamela” and panel:

Naran Shankar (Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Steven Strait (James Holden)

Wes Chatham (Amos Burton)

Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata)

Shorheh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala)

Cara Gee (Camina Drummer)

“Prime Video Presents” podcast premieres with episodes 1-3 hosted by Tim Kash

“Music, Culture and Small Axe“ with Steve McQueen about his anthology series.

“Farewells, Jokes and Yearly Departed“ with writer and executive producer Bess Kalb about the female-led comedy special.

“Family, Funerals and Uncle Frank“ with actor Paul Bettany and writer-director Alan Ball to discuss their movie.

“The Boys” Podcast: Episode 5 (“Blood, Guts & Lucy the Whale”)

SATURDAY, MAY 8

“Uncle Frank” at 2:00 PM

Panel:

Alan Ball (Director/Writer)

Paul Bettany (Frank)

Sophia Lillis (Beth)

Peter Macdissi (Wally)

“The Underground Railroad” at 7:00 PM

Creatives panel moderated by Chloe Zhao (Academy Award-Winning Director, Nomadland) with:

Barry Jenkins (Director/Showrunner)

James Laxton (Cinematographer)

Joi McMillon (Editor)

Colson Whitehead (Author)

Actors panel conversation led by Barry Jenkins:

Barry Jenkins (Director/Showrunner)

Thuso Mbedu (Cora)

Joel Edgerton (Ridgeway)

Aaron Pierre (Caesar)

William Jackson Harper (Royal)

Sheila Atim (Mabel)

Crafts panel #1 moderated by Jazz Tangcay (Senior Artisans Editor, Variety)

Barry Jenkins (Director/Showrunner)

Joi McMillon (Editor)

Onnalee Blank (Sound Supervisor/Re-recording Mixer)

Nicholas Britell (Composer)

Crafts panel #2 moderated by Jazz Tangcay (Senior Artisans Editor, Variety)

Barry Jenkins (Director/Showrunner)

James Laxton (Cinematographer)

Mark Friedberg (Production Designer)

Caroline Eselin (Costume Designer)

Lawrence Davis (Hair Department Head)

Doniella Davy (Make-up Department Head)

THURSDAY, MAY 13

“Prime Video Presents” Episode 4 hosted by Tim Kash

“The Boys” with various guests

In tandem with “The Boys”: The Official Podcast “Stunts & Costumes,” episode 6

SATURDAY, MAY 15

“The Boys” at 7:00 PM

Actors panel moderated by Van Lathan (Host of the Higher Learning Podcast)

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)

Jack Quaid (Hughie)

Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko)

Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk)

‘The Supes’ Actors panel moderated by Van Lathan (Host of the Higher Learning Podcast)

Antony Starr (Homelander)

Erin Moriarty (Starlight)

Aya Cash (Stormfront)

Jessie T. Usher (A-Train)

Chace Crawford (The Deep)

Artisans panel moderated by Van Lathan (Host of the Higher Learning Podcast)

Eric Kripke, Showrunner, Writer, Executive Producer (Writing)

Laura Jean “LJ” Shannon, Supersuits Designer (Costumes)

Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor (Visual Effects)

Wade Barnett, Sound Supervisor (Sound)

Tony Kenny, SFX Coordinator (Special Effects)

SUNDAY, MAY 16

“What The Constitution Means To Me” at 2:00 PM

Panel moderated by Kathryn Hahn (Actress, “WandaVision”)

Heidi Schreck (Writer, Performer, and Executive Producer)

“Them” at 7:00 PM

Panel discussion:

Little Marvin (Executive Producer/Creator/Showrunner/Writer)

Deborah Ayorinde (Livia ‘Lucky’ Emory)

Ashley Thomas (Henry Emory)

Alison Pill (Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Wendel)

Shahadi Wright Joseph (Ruby Lee Emory)

Ryan Kwanten (George Bell)

Melody Hurd (Gracie Emory)

Jeremiah Birkett (Da Tap Dance Man)

THURSDAY, MAY 20

“Prime Video Presents” Episode 5 hosted by Tim Kash

“What The Constitution Means to Me” with Heidi Schreck

“The Boys”: The Official Podcast “Best of The Boys Season 2,” episode 7

SATURDAY, MAY 22

“Solos” at 7:00 PM

Actors panel discussion led by David Weil (Creator, Writer and Director of Solos):

Uzo Aduba (Sasha)

Nicole Beharie (Nera)

Morgan Freeman (Stuart)

Anthony Mackie (Tom)

Helen Mirren (Peg)

Dan Stevens (Otto)

Constance Wu (Jenny)

Directors panel discussion:

David Weil (Creator, Writer and Director)

Tiffany Johnson (Director)

Sam Taylor-Johnson (Director)

SUNDAY, MAY 23

“Sylvie’s Love” at 2:00 PM

Panel discussion:

Tessa Thompson (Sylvie)

Nnamdi Asomugha (Robert)

Eugene Ashe (Writer/Director)

SUNDAY, MAY 23

“Beyond the Screen” closing night with musical entertainment

THURSDAY, MAY 27

“Prime Video Presents” Episode 6 hosted by Tim Kash

“Solos” with David Weil, Tiffany Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson

“The Boys”: The Official Podcast: “Final Thoughts & Easter Eggs,” episode 8

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

“Prime Video Presents” Episode 7 hosted by Tim Kash

“Them” with Little Marvin

THURSDAY JUNE 10

“Prime Video Presents” Episode 8 hosted by Tim Kash

“The Underground Railroad” with Thuso Mbedu

