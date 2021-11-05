‘American Crime Story’ looks to continue Emmys winning streak with ‘Impeachment’

Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology series “American Crime Story” is an Emmy magnet, winning Best Limited Series for each of its first and second seasons, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (2018). Now the buzzy third installment, “Impeachment,” is hoping to match the success of its predecessors and walk off with the top trophy at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Impeachment,” which is based on Jeffrey Toobin‘s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” tells the story of the sex scandal and aftermath between President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein). The 10-episode series also follows the lives of Lewinsky confidant Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), former Clinton accuser Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) and then-First Lady Hillary Clinton (Edie Falco).

The highly anticipated project was first announced in 2017, only to be scrapped. It was resuscitated soon after when the real-life Lewinksy signed on to be a producer. The show finally premiered September 7 on FX after being delayed once again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sarah Burgess serves as the head writer with Murphy, Michael Uppendahl, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and Rachel Morrison taking turns directing.

TV critics can’t get enough of “Impeachment,” with the Los Angeles Times calling it a “must-see limited series … propelled by the brand of brisk, addictive storytelling, stellar casting and high-end soap appeal that have defined the ‘American Crime Story’ franchise.” And CNN raves, “Paulson’s portrayal of Linda Tripp steals the show, but there’s no shortage of remarkable work in a production that deserves an Emmy for its prosthetic makeup alone.”

Right out of the gate, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” won nine Emmy Awards: series, actor (Courtney B. Vance), actress (Paulson), supporting actor (Sterling K. Brown), writing, casting, hairstyling, picture editing and sound mixing.

Two years later, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” took home seven more trophies for the franchise: series, actor (Darren Criss), directing, casting, costumes, hairstyling and makeup.

Will “Impeachment” follow suit? The 2022 Emmys are still a year away, but it’s safe to say the latest cycle will be competitive in the above-the-line races like series, writing, directing and acting. Also watch out for it in all of those below-the-line categories, particularly makeup, hairstyling and costumes, where it’s already being heralded by fans and critics.

PREDICTthe 2022 SAG Awards nominees through January 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?