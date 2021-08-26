‘American Horror Story’ fans, what did you think of Macaulay Culkin’s potty-mouthed debut as Mickey? [POLL]

Somewhere, Kate McCallister is turning red in embarrassment.

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin made his big debut on “American Horror Story: Double Feature” on Wednesday, August 25 after first being cast way back in February 2020. (Blame the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused “AHS” Season 10 to be delayed by a year.) Culkin’s character Mickey, a potty-mouthed, queer prostitute, appeared in both of the new episodes, “Cape Fear” and “Pale,” and fans have been quick to note that he’s nothing like the cute, cuddly Kevin McCallister they grew up with. What did you think of Culkin on “American Horror Story”? Vote in our poll and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10, titled ‘Double Feature’

The 10th installment of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s FX horror anthology series is being split in half, with the first part, “Red Tide,” telling the story of a quiet New England town with a bitingly scary secret. The second part, “Death Valley,” will presumably be about aliens when it airs at a later date.

Culkin is the newest cast member to join the ever-growing repertoire company. The other “Red Tide” stars who’ve appeared on previous “AHS” cycles are: Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe as the central Gardner couple who move to Provincetown, Massachusetts, Sarah Paulson as a homeless local nicknamed TB Karen, Evan Peters as playwright Austin Sommers, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Leslie Grossman as talent agent Ursula, Billie Lourd as dentist/tattoo artist Leslie “Lark” Feldman, Angelica Ross as The Chemist and Frances Conroy as famed author Sarah “Belle Noir” Cunningham. Newcomer Ryan Kiera Armstrong rounds out the main cast as the Gardners’ violinist daughter Alma.

Mickey is first seen at a restaurant when he sits down next to Wittrock’s Harry and immediately asks him to “buy me a drink?” When Harry explains that he’s married (to a woman), Mickey retorts, “So are all my regulars. You strike me as an angry top. I’m clean, but you do have to glove up unless you’re down for some frottage.” Not being interested in the French rubbing technique, Harry leaves the bar and goes to his table. That’s when Mickey urges him, “Call me,” and rubs his index fingers together suggestively.

Later that night, Mickey and Belle are post-coital in bed when he tells her, “If you want me to stay the night, it’s only 40 bucks extra.” But Belle is interested in more than sex. She wants to “taste” him again, just like last time. “No,” he stutters. “You almost killed me last time. You took it too far, Belle.” The experienced woman then removes the caps on her teeth to reveal a row of fangs, and she starts sucking the blood from his arm.

In the second episode, Mickey shows a kinder side when he lets TB Karen stay with him to escape the winter cold. “Wanna get high?” he asks her. Later, he goes on a rant about how the shark is actually the hero of “Jaws,” revealing his passion for film. “I love movies. They’re my whole life. You know, I started writing like five screenplays … well, I’ve started five, I’ve finished zero. I have follow-through issues.” Mickey suggests taking the black pills in order to increase his talent, but TB Karen warns him they could turn him into a bloodsucker and a murderer. “Look around, anything’s better than this,” he sighs as he swallows a pill.

Production for “AHS10” commenced in October 2020, about six months after it was originally supposed to take place. “Looks like ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch,” Murphy posted on Instagram at the time. “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew.” He accompanied the news with a visual “clue” of a mouth with sharpened teeth, which we now know is a reference to the “Red Tide” monsters.

