Should ‘American Idol’ bring back Hunter Metts in wake of Caleb Kennedy’s shocking ouster? [POLL]

In the wake of Caleb Kennedy‘s shocking ouster from “American Idol” Season 19, fans are hoping the reality TV show brings back a former contestant who was just voted off last weekend: Hunter Metts. This 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Franklin, Tennessee was sent home during the Top 7 episode (along with Arthur Gunn) when he received the lowest number of votes for his Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs. A whopping 62% of viewers thought Hunter was robbed of a spot in the Top 5. But with Caleb now gone from the competition, a slot has potentially opened up. Vote in our poll below if you think Hunter should take Caleb’s place.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners List (Seasons 1 – 18)

Caleb won’t be returning to “Idol” because of the controversy surrounding a racist video that surfaced this week of the singer sitting next to a man in a white hood. A day after the video appeared online, Caleb wrote the following message on social media:

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol. There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

With Caleb gone, there are only four singers left in the competition: Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. They’ll all perform on Sunday’s episode, in which they’ll be mentored by special guest star Finneas.

At Hunter’s original audition, he explained that he was finally allowed to try out for “American Idol” this year because of his sister, who resigned her job at Disney in order to avoid a conflict of interest. He chose Kaleo‘s “All the Pretty Girls” as his audition song and blew away the trio of judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

After Hollywood Week, the curly-haired heartthrob took on “July” (showstopper round), “Chandelier” (Top 24 solo), “Who Will Save Your Soul” (Top 24 duet with Jewel), “Skinny Love” (Top 16 week),”I Can’t Make You Love Me” (Top 12 live reveal), “Falling Slowly” (Oscar week), “You’ll Be in My Heart” (Disney week), “Everglow” (Coldplay song) and “The River” (Mother’s Day song).

Should ‘American Idol’ bring back Hunter Metts in wake of Caleb Kennedy’s shocking ouster? YES — Hunter deserves another shot NO — Hunter was eliminated fair and square }catch(e){console.log(‘error’,e)}

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next results episode airs on ABC. For each live episode, you’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.