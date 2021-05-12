‘American Idol’ upheaval: Caleb Kennedy out after racist video surfaces

Caleb Kennedy won’t be part of “American Idol” anymore following the surfacing of a racist video in which he is seen sitting next to a man in a white hood. The talented teen was part of the Top 5 slated to perform on Sunday’s show, but withdrew on Wednesday.

The video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening, prompting a day of uncertainty as to what would happen. On Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy posted the following message on Instagram: “Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol. There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

His departure leaves just four contenders still in the running for the season 20 title: Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. Each of them will perform three songs on the May 16 live two-hour show: a song inspired by their personal idol, a duet arranged by guest mentor Finneas, and their winner’s single.

