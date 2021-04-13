‘American Idol’ comeback contestants: Which 10 artists from Season 18 are crashing Season 19?

Twist alert! During the April 12, 2021 episode of “American Idol” Season 19, host Ryan Seacrest sent shockwaves through “Idol” nation when he announced the “biggest shakeup” in the show’s 20-year history. “Since they didn’t get their moment last year [due to the Covid-19 pandemic], we’re inviting 10 finalists back from last season to finally perform on the big stage,” he revealed. “You get to vote one of them into this season’s competition. Great, right?” Umm, that’s to be determined.

Mark your calendars for Monday, April 19, as that’s when the former artists will come out of quarantine to crash ABC’s reality TV show. The winner of the audience vote will join Season 19’s Top 9 singers to create what Seacrest calls the most “unique Top 10 we have ever had.” Scroll through our photos above for a refresher on these 10 “American Idol” comeback contestants.

Here are the artists’ names and the songs they will perform on the big stage, according to Billboard:

Faith Becnel: “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin

Franklin Boone: “Meant to Live” by Switchfoot

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: “Voice of God” by Dante Bowe feat. Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

Cyniah Elise: “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” by Miley Cyrus feat. Stevie Nicks

Arthur Gunn: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Aliana Jester: “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

Louis Knight: “Maybe That” by Louis Knight

Nick Merico: “City Lights” by Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Olivia Ximines: “Say Yes” by Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

As you may recall, Arthur Gunn was the runner-up to eventual winner Just Sam, who was crowned remotely from home on May 17, 2020. Louis Knight made it to the Top 7 and Makayla Phillips got as far as the Top 11, while the other contenders were all eliminated in the Top 20. None of these singers had the experience of performing on the “American Idol” set, as the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down after the Hawaii showcase rounds.

The remaining 12 singers from Season 19 still in the competition are: Alyssa Wray, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Deshawn Goncalves, Cassandra Coleman, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Madison Watkins, Beane, Hunter Metts, Ava August and Chayce Beckham.

This group will get pared down to the Top 9 on Sunday, April 18 when the show goes live coast-to-coast for the first time this year.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

