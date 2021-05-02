‘American Idol’ Disney Night spoilers: What classic songs will Top 10 sing on May 2?

“American Idol” returns on May 2 with the fan favorite Disney Night, a two-hour episode airing live coast-to-coast. We’ve done some digging and discovered the titles of the songs from the Disney animated classics that the Top 10 will perform. Scroll down for these “American Idol” Disney night spoilers.

We already know the names of nine of the contenders for the season 19 title: Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence.

Each of these contestants was part of the Top 12 who performed Oscar-nominated songs on April 18. They won enough votes from America to continue on in the competition. Joining them in the Top 10 will be the winner of the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19.

Among those season 18 contenders hoping for a second chance is Arthur Gunn, who was named runner-up to Just Sam last May. Also in the running for the final slot in the season 19 Top 10 is Louis Knight, who missed making the Top 5 last year and Makayla Phillips who was unlucky enough to be ousted when the Top 11 was pared down to seven. The other contenders on “The Comeback” special were from the season 18 Top 20.

The Disney Night songs are as follows:

“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”

“Baby Mine” from “Dumbo”

“Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”

“Go the Distance” from “Hercules”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Real Gone” from “Cars”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2”

“When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio”

“You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”

