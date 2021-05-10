Which eliminated singer was most robbed on ‘American Idol’: Hunter Metts or Arthur Gunn? [POLL]

For fans of Hunter Metts and Arthur Gunn, Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” turned out to be a crushing blow. These two talented artists were eliminated during the Top 7 Coldplay/Mother’s Day episode, leaving only the Top 5 still in the competition. Despite their strong performances, Hunter and Arthur were sent home by America’s live coast-to-coast voting. Did viewers make a major oopsie? If so, which “American Idol” eliminated singer was most robbed of a shot of making it into next week’s Finneas-mentored episode? Vote in our poll below.

Hunter Metts, 22 years old from Franklin, Tennessee, originally chose Kaleo‘s “All the Pretty Girls” as his audition song. After Hollywood Week, the curly-haired heartthrob took on “July” (showstopper round), “Chandelier” (Top 24 solo), “Who Will Save Your Soul” (Top 24 duet with Jewel), “Skinny Love” (Top 16 week),”I Can’t Make You Love Me” (Top 12 live reveal), “Falling Slowly” (Oscar week), “You’ll Be in My Heart” (Disney week), “Everglow” (Coldplay song) and “The River” (Mother’s Day song).

Arthur Gunn, 23 years old from Wichita, Kansas, made it all the way to the runner-up position during last year’s Covid-interrupted 18th season, but Just Sam ultimately beat him for the title. Arthur joined the current competition when the live shows began after winning America’s vote as the first-ever comeback contestant. His performances on this 19th season included “Iris” (Comeback song), “Remember Me” (Disney week), “In My Place” (Coldplay song) and “Simple Man” (Mother’s Day song).

With only five contestants still in the running to join the “American Idol” winners list, let’s take a look at their most recent odds to win:

1. Grace Kinstler — 18/1

2. Willie Spence — 18/1

3. Casey Bishop — 20/1

4. Chayce Beckham — 20/1

5. Caleb Kennedy — 25/1

Which eliminated singer was robbed on 'American Idol'? Hunter Metts Arthur Gunn Both of them!

