‘American Idol’ finale: How to vote for the season 19 winner on May 23

Watching the “American Idol” finale and wondering how to vote for the season 19 winner? Keep reading as we have all the details you need to know. Voting for the winner of “American Idol” kicks off at the start of ABC’s broadcast on Sunday, May 23. As one of the Top 3 (Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence) will be eliminated partway through the three-hour live finale, it is important you know the three ways to have your say: by app, online or via text. for the season 19 winner of “American Idol.”

ABC lets you vote up to 10 times per method for each of the remaining three artists. This cap means you can cast up to 30 votes for each contestant that you want to see named as the season 19 winner of “American Idol.” And you can reallocate your votes throughout the evening as this talented trio perform new songs, reprises of tunes from earlier in the season and duets with celebrities. All you have to do is click “save” each time that you change your choices.

To vote via the app — which you can download on either the Apple App Store or at Google Play — or online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; you have to be at least 16 years of age and a resident of the USA, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

To vote via text, send the corresponding contestant number to “21523.”

Willie Spence: text “2” to 21523

Chayce Beckham: text “5” to 21523

Grace Kinstler: text “10” to 21523

Who do you want to see go all the way and? If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to vote for the winner of season 19 in our poll below.

