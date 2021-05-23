‘American Idol’ finale preview: All the celebrity duets, songs and returning contestants on the final

The “American Idol” finale on Sunday, May 23 will be packed with music. ABC is setting aside three hours of primetime programming to crown the season 19 champion. No surprise that the Top 3 — Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — will be front and center for much of the show, singing for America’s votes. But many of their rivals will return to sing with some of music’s hottest acts.

Scroll down for our “American Idol” finale preview, including the names of the celebrities, songs and contestant partners for the May 23 final.

The Top 3 will sing tunes tied to three different themes: hometown visits, favorite moments and judges choices. In addition, the Top 3 will perform “Can’t Hold Us” with Macklemore and a duet with a celebrity. After taking a look at their song list, be sure to vote in our poll as to who you think will win season 19 of “American Idol.” And then sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the season so far.

Chayce Beckham

Hometown Song: “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton

Favorite Moment: “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Judges Choice: “Blackbird” by The Beatles

Duet: “Forever After All” with Luke Combs

Grace Kinstler

Hometown Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Favorite Moment: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Judges Choice: “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

Duet: “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Alessia Cara

Willie Spence

Hometown Song: “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

Favorite Moment: “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

Judges Choice: “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles

Duet: “You Are the Reason” with Leona Lewis

Casey Bishop (Top 4): TBA with Luke Bryan

Arthur Gunn (Top 7): “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with Sheryl Crow

Hunter Metts (Top 7): TBA with Katy Perry

Cassandra Coleman (Top 10): “Go Your Own Way” with Lindsey Buckingham

Chayce, Deshawn Goncalves (Top 10), Arthur, Hunter, Willie:

“My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Fall Out Boy

Casey, Cassandra, DeShawn Goncalves, Grace, Alyssa Wray (Top 10):

Medley of “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with Chaka Khan

