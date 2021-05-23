‘American Idol’ finale recap: Who won Season 19? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “American Idol” finale airs on ABC on Sunday, May 23 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p..m. CT. Each of the Top 3 — Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — will perform three songs in the hopes of winning season 19. They will also join forces with Macklemore on a performance of their hit “Can’t Hold Us.”

The solo turns by the Top 3 are tied to a trio of themes: hometown visits, favorite moments and judges choices. Song choice is even more important as one of these contenders for the season 19 championship will be eliminated sometime during the three-hour show. This will leave a Top 2 to battle for America’s votes.

The season 19 finale is being broadcast live from coast to coast. Voting begins at the start of the broadcast on Sunday and viewers can cast votes for their favorites by three different methods: via the app, online or by text. Be sure to click on the link below for all of the voting details.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “American Idol” season 19 night 19 in our updating live blog.

8:00 p.m. — Macklemore opens up tonight’s exciting finale with a performance of “Can’t Hold Us” with the three finalists joining him. As the lyrics state, “tonight is the night,” and one of them is about to become the next “American Idol.” Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — The judges enter the building and they are dressed for the occasion. The competition kicks off and voting is open as Grace takes the stage to sing “All By Myself.” She sounds a little nervous in the opening chorus, which is understandable. She quickly settles in, but the verses feel a little rushed over in order to get to the epic crescendo, which she nails. Katy’s jaw is practically on the floor before she says, “You did not just take that one higher than Celine!” Katy says the song from Celine Dion is what made her want to become a singer, so she picked it for Grace to deliver tonight. Lionel says only Grace can create another song out of a standard and that the young singer is a storyteller.

8:15 p.m. — Next up is Willie singing “Georgia on My Mind.” His velvety vocals caress this song beautifully and I especially like the chorus where he takes it up a notch. I think he succeeds more than Grace in singing a song from beginning to end without sort of glossing over the verses. Luke can “smell magnolias” after that performance and says Willie has delivered with every performance since his first audition. Lionel calls him a “religious experience.” Katy says “the sky is the limit” for Willie.

8:25 p.m. — Chayce is the last finalist to sing and he will be performing “Blackbird.” What a brilliant song choice from the judges. His raspy vocals sound great over this melody and I think this performance feels more like watching an established singer than a vocal contest. He’s not the vocalist either Grace or Willie are, but the man has serious stage presence and star power. Lionel says Chayce has an identifiable voice and a “raspy voice of life.” Katy says they chose the song because it’s small but mighty. Luke invites Chayce on a bass fishing trip. #bromance

