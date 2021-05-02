‘American Idol’: How to vote for your favorite Top 10 artist of Season 19

Want to know how to vote for your favorite artist in the “American Idol” Top 10 performing on Disney Night? Keep reading for all the details so you can help your pick make the season 19 Top 7 that will be revealed by Ryan Seacrest at the end of the episode. You’ll have to be fast because voting opens as soon the two-hour show starts live nationwide at 8 p.m. (that is 5 p.m. on the west coast) on May 2. And it ends at the final break for commercials.

You can cast up to 10 votes for an artist in each of three ways: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; in the official app (available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play); and via text. You must be at least 16 years of age and in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote online or in the app. This means that if you are very determined, you can vote up to 30 times in total for your favorite finalist.

If you are voting online or in the app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. Be sure to click “save” each time you make a change to your votes. If you are voting by text, just send the numbers of your favorite contestants to “21523.”

Nine of the singers on Sunday’s show were part of the Top 12 who sang Oscar-nominated songs on April 18. Those who earned enough votes from America to continue on in the competition are: Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence. Joining them in the Top 10 is the winner of the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19.

