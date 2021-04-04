‘American Idol’: How to vote for your favorite Top 24 artist of Season 19

Show support for your favorite artist in the “American Idol” Top 24 by casting a vote for them on Sunday, April 4. Voting opens when the show starts on the east coast at 8 p.m. (that is 5 p.m. on the west coast) and closes on Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. We have dug some digging and discovered the various methods by which you can make your voice heard. Scroll down for all the details on how to vote for the “American Idol” Top 16 of season 19 .

As he did for 15 season on FOX, Ryan Seacrest is hosting this revival on ABC. The three returning judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — decided on the finalists. Which of these 24 artists — — do you want to see go all the way and be crowned the American Idol” season 19 winner? (If you haven’t yet, be sure to vote in our poll and then make your predictions at the bottom of this post.)

You can cast up to 10 votes per artist in each of three ways: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; in the official app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play; and via text. You must be at least 16 years of age and in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote online or in the app. This means that if you are very determined, you could vote up to 30 times in total for your favorite finalist.

When voting online or in the app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes; you just need to click “save” each time you make a change to your votes. When voting by text, you will need send the numbers of your favorite contestants to “21523.”

