‘American Idol’: How to vote for your favorite Top 4 artist and get them in the Season 19 final

Do you have a favorite among the Top 4 — Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — performing on the May 16 semifinal? To make sure that your choice for the season 16 winner makes it into the final on Sunday, May 23 then keep reading. We have all the details on how to vote for the Top 3. If you are determined, you can vote up to 30 times in total for your favorite semifinalist.

This two-hour episode of “American Idol” airs live nationwide on May 16 beginning at 5 p.m. on the west coast (which is 8 p.m. in the east). Voting opens as as soon as the show starts on Sunday. You have to be fast because voting ends at the final break for commercials. In the last segment, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the Top 3 at the end of the episode.

Cast up to 10 votes for an artist in each of three ways: in the official app (available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play); via text; and online at AmericanIdol.com/vote. You must be at least 16 years of age and living in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote online or in the app.

If you are voting online or in the app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. Be sure to click “save” each time you make a change to your votes. If you are voting by text, just send the numbers of your favorite contestants to “21523.”

