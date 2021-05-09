‘American Idol’: How to vote for your favorite Top 7 artist of Season 19

Are you rooting for one of the Top 7 performing on “American Idol” on May 9? If you want to make sure that your pick for the season 19 winner stays in the competition, keep reading to find out how to vote for the Top 5. Six of the seven singers on Sunday’s show have been part of this season from the start: Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence. The lucky seventh contender for the season 19 championship is Arthur Gunn. The season 18 runner-up won the Comeback Special that aired on ABC on April 19.

This two-hour installment of “American Idol” airs live nationwide on May 9 beginning at 8 p.m. eastern time (that is 5 p.m. on the west coast). You can cast your ballot when voting opens at the start of the show on Sunday. The voting window closes at the final break for commercials. Ryan Seacrest will reveal the Top 5 at the end of the episode.

Cast up to 10 votes for an artist in each of three ways: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; in the official app (available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play); and via text. You must be at least 16 years of age and in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote online or in the app. This means that if you are determined, you can vote up to 30 times in total for your favorite finalist.

If you are voting online or in the app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. Be sure to click “save” each time you make a change to your votes. If you are voting by text, just send the numbers of your favorite contestants to “21523.”

