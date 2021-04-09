Early ‘American Idol’ predictions: Grace Kinstler out front to win Season 19

Gold Derby’s “American Idol” predictions center has been open for less than a week, but we already have ourselves a front-runner to win Season 19: Grace Kinstler. This 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL went viral with her original audition of “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, earning more YouTube views than anyone not named Claudia Conway.

Grace easily scored a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, where she’s been a fan-fave ever since. According to our odds, Willie Spence is currently in second place to win, while Chayce Beckham comes in third. Do you agree with your fellow “Idol” fans that Grace is the one to beat? Make your own predictions and then sound off down in the comments section.

During Hollywood Week, Grace took on “10 Seconds” for the genre challenge, “Grenade” as her duet with Alyssa Wray and “Father” as her showstopper. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry praised her for her soulful voice and easily put her through to the Top 24.

When she hit the big stage, Grace sang “Queen” as her solo song and “Midnight Train” as her celebrity duet with Joss Stone. “I am so pumped to be singing with Joss,” Grace noted about her superstar singing partner. “She’s just a very wise person. Obviously she’s been in this business for such a long time.” Joss challenged Grace to not sing any runs until the end, to try to build up the power of that moment. It worked.

Following Grace’s pair of Top 24 performances, Lionel declared she has a “winning package,” Katy called her duet “timeless” and that she was “soaring on a different level,” and Luke noted how he’s “so excited” to watch her grow as an artist.

On Sunday’s results show, 16 contestants will advance to the next round, while 8 will be eliminated. The 24 singers still in the competition are: Grace, Alyssa, Alana, Alanis Sophia, Andrea Valles, Anilee List, Ava August, Beane, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Cecil Ray, Chayce Beckham, Colin Jamieson, Deshawn Goncalves, Graham DeFranco, Hannah Everhart, Hunter Metts, Jason Warrior, Liahona Olayan, Madison Watkins, Mary Jo Young, Willie Spence and Wyatt Pike.

