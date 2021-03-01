‘American Idol’ recap of Night 3 of Season 4 on ABC [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” kicked off season 4 on ABC on February 28. Night 3, which airs February 28, features another dozen artists hoping to win over the three judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Each is hoping to number among the 150 contestants who make it to the next stage: Hollywood Week. At the end of those seven days, only 40 will make the cut.

Those two score of contestants will then take turns performing on their own and with celebrity guests. Only half of this Top 40 will move on in the competition. And from these Top 20, just 14 contestants will get put through to the live shows, which begin in early April. At that point, you will be able to predict the outcome of each episode in our predictions center.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog of the Night 3 Season 19 episode of “American Idol.”