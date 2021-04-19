‘American Idol’ recap: Which ‘Comeback’ contestant will get the last spot in the Top 10? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” showcased 10 of last year’s also-rans in a special episode on Monday, April 19. The winner of the audience vote held during “The Comeback” will get the last slot in the Top 10. They will join the nine contenders who were revealed by Ryan Seacrest to have made the cut from the Top 12 at the end of Sunday’s episode: Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence.

Among these hopefuls is Arthur Gunn, who fell just short of the mark and was named runner-up to season 18 winner Just Sam last May. Also in the mix is Louis Knight, who missed making the Top 5 and Makayla Phillips who was unlucky enough to be ousted when the Top 11 was pared down to seven. The other contenders in “The Comeback” special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airing on April 19 are all drawn from the Top 20.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog recap of Night 15 Season 19 episode of “American Idol” and find out who was America’s choice.

8:00 p.m. — Last night America picked their top nine, but there’s room for one more. Tonight some favorites from last season will come back to compete for one spot on the big stage that evaded them last year. Who will rise to the occasion? We’re about to find out. Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Cyniah Elise will kick things off by showing a new side of herself, rocking out to “Edge of Midnight.” She looks great, but I think this is the wrong song choice. I remember her for having a big voice, but she appears to want to prove herself as a pop star instead of the great singer she has potential to be. I don’t think voters will respond to this the way she hopes. Katy wanted to hear more of Cyniah’s runs, Luke thinks she looked a little lost before showing off her big notes and Lionel likes her attitude on stage.

8:20 p.m. — Nick Merico is up next with his own original song, “City Lights.” It’s a risk to do an original song at this stage, but Nick is hoping to show who he is as an artist. I’ll give him credit for writing a song that actually has some edge. This isn’t some guy at the piano or playing guitar as is usually the case when you think of singer/songwriter. He has good stage presence, but I’m not sure this is the type of song that will drum up new fans. It’s more likely to excite the fans he already has. Luke says Nick failed to impress him vocally, inciting the first boos of the season from the crowd. Thank you Luke! Lionel loved Nick’s freedom on stage and Katy applauded him for bringing his own artistic identity to “American Idol.”

8:30 p.m. — Aliana Jester hopes she can win over America with her newfound confidence. She’s singing “I’ll Never Love Again,” and I feel like someone is finally here to compete rather than just gain some more followers. Aliana is stunning on stage, but her voice just lacks some of the magic I was hoping for at the climax. But she has that old-school diva vibe and major star power. Luke called it a “world class” performance, Katy didn’t even recognize her and applauded her growth and Luke loved her elegance.

8:38 p.m. — Franklin Boone is next singing “Meant to Live” and I’m so happy he’s picked a rock song. I think rock suits his voice and he always goes for it. This sounds genuine to me, unlike a couple of the previous performances that were a bit forced. For me this is by far the best so far, I’m just concerned that “American Idol” doesn’t have a ton of alternative rock fans. Katy missed seeing his singer/songwriter vibe, Luke was shocked by the direction Franklin chose to take and Lionel commended him for taking a chance when most people want to be very safe.

