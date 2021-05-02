‘American Idol’ recap: Top 10 sing Disney songs in hopes of making Top 7 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After taking a break last week for the Oscars, “American Idol” returns on Sunday, May 2 with Disney Night. The Top 10 are set to perform songs from the Disney animated classics. This two-hour show will air live nationwide on ABC and will conclude with Ryan Seacrest revealing the Top 7.

Nine of the singers on Sunday’s show were last seen as part of the Top 12 singing Oscar-nominated songs on April 18. Those lucky contestants who won enough votes from America to continue on in the competition are: Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence. Joining them in the Top 10 will be the winner of the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog recap of Night 16 Season 19 episode of “American Idol” and find out which three contestants were eliminated.

