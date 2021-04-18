‘American Idol’ recap: Top 12 sing Oscar-nominated songs in hopes of making Top 9 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” is having the Top 12 perform Oscar-nominated songs on Sunday, April 18. This is great promotion for next Sunday, when the show will be preempted so that ABC can show the 2021 Oscars. The two-hour show will air live nationwide and will conclude with Ryan Seacrest revealing the Top 9. On Monday, the 10th season 19 finalist will be selected from a group of also-rans who contended last year and were invited back to try again.

Luke Bryan, who tested positive last week for for COVID-19, has returned. Another of the judges, Lionel Richie, is expected to perform his Oscar-winning tune “Say You, Say Me” from the 1984 film “White Nights.”

The Top 12 hoping to make the cut are: Alyssa Wray, Ava August, Beane, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassie Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts, Madison Watkins and Willie Spence.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog recap of Night 14 Season 19 episode of “American Idol” and find out who was eliminated.

8:00 p.m. — “American Idol” is live coast to coast so get out your phones and be sure to vote for your favorite singer if you want them to stick around! The competition is closer than ever and nobody is safe. Voting will happen throughout the episode, which could give an advantage to contestants that perform early. Pay close attention to which number you should text if your faves aren’t slated to perform until later. Only nine will move on. Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — The episode kicks off with the legendary judge himself, Lionel, singing “Say You, Say Me,” his Oscar-winning song from “White Nights.” Man, I love this guy! He has so many great songs and still owns the stage. Great opener. Do you know he’s been nominated for three Oscars? He won for “Say You, Say Me” and was nominated for “Endless Love” (how did that one lose?) from the film of the same name and “Miss Celie’s Blues” from “The Color Purple.”

8:10 p.m. — First up is Grace Kinstler, singing “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2.” She’s bringing the upbeat jam into her own lane by adding some powerful vocal inflections into the opening. I was a bit skeptical about this song choice for her because she has such a big voice. But all the great divas know how to nail a dance song and she’s definitely doing this justice. Grace is doing a great job of working the stage, showing off a megawatt smile between belting out some impressive notes. Katy says Grace can sing anything, but she doesn’t know what kind of artist she is. Luke is happy to see how she commands the stage, but wants her to lock into who she is as an artist. Lionel says Grace is in complete control of her sound, but tells her to select songs that portray who she wants to be as an artist. Some tough love from the judges, but I liked it!

8:20 p.m. Next up is Ava August, singing “City of Stars” from “La La Land.” This song is perfect for her. It’s modern and new, yet sounds classic like Ava. It’s got an indie-pop vibe when she sings it and although there aren’t any bells and whistles, Ava is captivating without trying. I really don’t care for the tempo change in the middle of this performance, but I think America will respond to Ava. Luke says the 15-year old has elegance far beyond her age. Lionel says she looks like she’s been doing this for 74 years and he loves what she’s doing. Katy likes thinks the moment was beautiful, but wants her to work the stage a little more.

