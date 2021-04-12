‘American Idol’ recap: Top 16 become Top 12 – Who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” fans tuning into the Top 12 reveal on Monday, April 12 got a surprise even before the results were announced. Luke Bryan had to bow out of the first live show of season 19 after testing positive for COVID-19. His replacement – Paula Abdul, one of the original panelists who made “Idol” must-see TV for the better part of a decade. She’ll sit in judgement alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

While America will decide on 10 of the dozen contestants who will move on, the three judges will pick the final two. The Top 16 hoping to make the cut are: Alanis Sophia, Alyssa Wray, Ava August, Beane, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Colin Jamieson, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Graham DeFranco, Hunter Metts, Madison Watkins, Willie Spence and Wyatt Pike.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog recap of Night 13 Season 19 episode of “American Idol.”

