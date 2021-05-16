‘American Idol’ recap: Top 4 sing three songs each in hopes of making final [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” is just one week away from the season 19 final. On Sunday, May 16 the T0p 4 — Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — will sing three songs apiece: a personal tribute, a duet produced by guest mentor Finneas; and their winner’s single. There was to be a fifth semifinalist, Caleb Kennedy. After video surfaced in which he was sitting next to a man in a white hood, he left the show.

The producers opted not to invite back one of the Top 7 contestants — Arthur Gunn or Hunter Metts — who was eliminated last Sunday. It would have been the second comeback this season for Gunn. The season 18 runner-up earned his spot in the Top 10 by winning the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog recap of Night 17 Season 19 episode of “American Idol” and find out which two contestants were eliminated.

8:00 p.m. — In the end, only three singers can advance to the Season 19 finale. Who will win over America’s vote? Let’s get started!

8:10 p.m. — Chayce is up first tonight and guest mentor Finneas calls his tone “earnest” and “believable.” Throughout his mentoring session, Chayce says he plans to change things up for his performance of Zac Brown Band‘s “Colder Weather” by putting down the guitar. But when the performance starts I notice Chayce is still playing the guitar, so I guess that plan got scrapped. I think this is a smart song choice for Chayce because it fits his voice well and may pull in some of those country fans who have nowhere else to turn after Caleb’s exit. Katy loves how he uses his guitar on stage and wasn’t disappointed he played it on this song. Luke says Chayce is “real.” Lionel says America fell in love with Chayce and who he is as a person.

8:20 p.m. — Casey is beside herself with this week’s mentor because her idol is his sister, Billie. In fact, Casey will be singing “wish you were gay,” which Eilish wrote with Finneas. He compliments her “rich tone” and can’t believe she’s only 16. This isn’t the song I would choose for a singing contest, but Casey has a lot of star power and each week she looks more confident. I think this was a solid performance, but the judges look blown away. Luke says Casey just crushed every aspect of that performance and it was the perfect song choice. Lionel says Casey now owns her persona and makes them wonder, what is she going to do next? Katy says Casey found her stardust.

8:30 p.m. — 2019 winner Laine Hardy drops by to announce he released his new single on May 14 and has an album coming out in the fall. Next, it’s Grace’s turn to perform and she let Finneas know she’s singing “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson. Finneas says Grace’s voice is incredible and she just needs to perform like she’s in love with the song. She has a similar vocal tone to Kelly’s and it’s no surprise she’s nailing this performance. Grace fits the mold of that traditional Idol winner from the early years, but is she still what audiences are looking for? It will be interesting to find out. Lionel says Grace is fresh to everything else in the world and that’s what makes a star. Katy says her cousins at home are cheering for Grace and encourages people at home to vote for the powerhouse vocalist. Luke compliments Grace for her confidence and loves her “eye of the tiger.”

8:40 p.m. — Willie is last up tonight and he will perform “Glory” by his idol, John Legend. Finneas jokes that Legend is on “The Voice,” but Willie responds he likes this show a little better. I don’t know if there could be a better song to showcase Willie’s voice than this and he’s taking full advantage of it. He wisely started off soft at the beginning and is building to a beautiful crescendo. I get a little annoyed that all of Willie’s performances are basically the same, but I have to say this is the best of them all. He nailed it. Katy says she is so glad Willie brought us to church and called it “spiritual.” Luke says Willie will literally save peoples’ lives with his voice and bring people out of darkness. Lionel compliments Willie’s aura and says his presentation is “stellar.”

8:45 p.m. — Ashe & Finneas perform their duet of “Till Forever Falls Apart,” giving us a brief intermission before the duets round.

9:00 p.m. — Chayce is next singing his original song and first single, “23.” It’s sitting at #11 on the iTunes chart as I write this, so I’d say he’s off to a pretty good start! It’s a got a country/rock vibe and after listening to his last two performances, Chayce might be wise to pursue a career in country music rather than rock. Next Chayce transitions into “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton. It’s interesting to see him move from one song to the next, it’s like each artist is having their own mini set on a concert tour. Chayce isn’t the most vocally interesting person on this show, but he does have that “full package” judges talk about and a star quality about him. He’s just so cool and relaxed up there. Luke loves the way Chayce worked the production on “23.” Lionel asks, “Who have you turned into?” Katy mentions that Chayce’s song is #1 on the country charts right now. Humble brag.

