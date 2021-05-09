‘American Idol’ recap: Top 7 sing Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs in hopes of making Top 5 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” is getting down to the final few shows of season 19. On Sunday, May 9 the T0p 7 are set to perform two apiece: one from the Coldplay back catalog and the other in tribute to Mother’s Day. This two-hour show will air live nationwide on ABC and will conclude with Ryan Seacrest revealing the Top 5.

Of the lucky seven contestants, a half dozen are drawn from the regular competition — Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence — while the final finalist, Arthur Gunn, was the winner of the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19. Gunn, who was the season 18 runner-up, has an early lead in our poll of viewers making their “American Idol” season 19 winner predictions.

Below, follow along with all the action in our live blog recap of Night 17 Season 19 episode of “American Idol” and find out which two contestants were eliminated.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 18)?