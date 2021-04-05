Make your ‘American Idol’ Season 19 predictions right now: Who will win? Who will be eliminated?

Season 19 of “American Idol” has finally entered the voting stage, which is where the power shifts from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to viewers at home. Based on America’s votes, the Top 24 will be pared down to the Top 16 on Sunday, April 11, which means we’re getting even closer to finding out who will join the winners list that includes superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Laine Hardy. Who do YOU think it will be? Hurry and make your predictions in Gold Derby’s predictions center. It’s fun and easy — start right now!

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our "American Idol" leaderboard.

For next Sunday’s results show you’ll be tasked with predicting which 16 contestants will advance to the next round, and which 8 will be eliminated. The 24 singers still in the competition are: Alana, Alanis Sophia, Alyssa Wray, Andrea Valles, Anilee List, Ava August, Beane, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Cecil Ray, Chayce Beckham, Colin Jamieson, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Graham DeFranco, Hannah Everhart, Hunter Metts, Jason Warrior, Liahona Olayan, Madison Watkins, Mary Jo Young, Willie Spence and Wyatt Pike.

Last year Gold Derby reader Max topped 150 others on our overall Season 18 leaderboard to win our “American Idol” contest. This user predicted all questions throughout the season with leading 90.91% accuracy and a 16,423 point score. He also correctly predicted that Just Sam would win, Arthur Gunn would place second and Jonny West would tie for third.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next results episode airs on ABC.