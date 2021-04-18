‘American Idol’ Top 12 spoilers: Who is singing on April 18, what Oscar-nominated songs will they perform?

Season 19 of “American Idol” on ABC has finally reached the Top 12 stage of the competition, with viewers getting to vote for their favorites based on the performance of these finalists on the Sunday April 18 episode. We have done some digging and discovered the Oscar-nominated songs to be performed by these would-be winners of season 19. Scroll down to see the names of these tunes and the movies that made them famous. Spoilers ahead.

All 12 of these contestants survived a prolonged process that began with winning over the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — at a regional audition. A whopping 15o plus hopefuls made the trip to Hollywood where they competed both individually and in groups.They were cut down to just 64, who had to sing for survival in the Showstopper round. Only two dozen made the cut and America then decided on the Top 16 and, in turn, on the Top 12.

Which of these Top 12 do you think will win season 19? After reviewing the list of the tunes you will see them sing on Sunday vote for your favorite at the bottom of this post. And be sure to sound off on this ABC revival of “American Idol” in the comments section.

Alyssa Wray: “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Ava August: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Beane: “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from “Dirty Dancing”

Caleb Kennedy: “On the Road Again” from “Honeysuckle Rose”

Casey Bishop: “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz”

Cassie Coleman: “Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre”

Chayce Beckham: “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” from “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

Deshawn Goncalves: “The Way We Were” from “The Way We Were”

Grace Kinstler: “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”

Hunter Metts: “Falling Slowly” from “Once”

Madison Watkins: “Run to You” from “The Bodyguard”

Willie Spence: “Stand Up” from “Harriet”