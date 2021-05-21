‘American Idol’ spoilers: What songs will the Top 3 sing on the May 23 final?

“American Idol” will crown the season 19 winner at the end of the two-hour final on Sunday, May 23. The Top 3 — Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — are set to sing three songs solo in the hopes of earning America’s votess. We’ve done some digging and discovered the titles of the tunes that the season 19 finalists will perform. Scroll down for these “American Idol” spoilers of the Top 3 songs for the May 23 final.

The Top 3 will be showcased in the two-hour episode that airs live coast-to-coast on ABC by performing tunes that are tied in to three different themes: hometown visits, favorite moments and judges choices. In addition, the Top 3 will perform “Can’t Hold Us” with Macklemore and a duet with a celebrity.

After taking a look at the song list for each of the season 19 Top 3, be sure to vote in our poll as to who you think will win season 19 of “American Idol.” And then sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the season so far.

Chayce Beckham

Hometown Song: “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton

Favorite Moment: “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Judges Choice: “Blackbird” by The Beatles

Duet: “Forever After All” with Luke Combs

Grace Kinstler

Hometown Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Favorite Moment: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Judges Choice: “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

Duet: “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Alessia Cara

Willie Spence

Hometown Song: “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

Favorite Moment: “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

Judges Choice: “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles

Duet: “You Are the Reason” with Leona Lewis



