‘American Idol’ spoilers: What songs will Top 4 sing on May 16 semifinal?

“American Idol” is just one week away from crowning the season 19 winner. Only three of the Top 4 set to sing on May 16 will make it to the finale. That makes the song choices by Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence even more important. We’ve done some digging and discovered the titles of the tunes that the remaining season 19 contestants will perform. Scroll down for these “American Idol” spoilers of the Top 4 songs for May 16.

The Top 4 will sing three songs apiece in the two-hour episode airing live coast-to-coast on Sunday: a song honoring their personal idol; a duet produced by guest mentor Finneas; and their winner’s single. There were to be five semi-finalists but Caleb Kennedy left the show after a video surfaced in which he was sitting next to a man in a white hood.

There had been speculation that one of the Top 7 contestants who was cut last weekend — Arthur Gunn or Hunter Metts — would be added to the line-up. Gunn had already staged one comeback this season; the season 18 runner-up earned a slot in the Top 10 by winning the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19.

After taking a look at the song list for each of the season 19 Top 4, be sure to vote in our poll as to who you think will win. And then sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the season so far.

Casey Bishop

Personal Idol: “wish you were gay” by Billie Eilish

Duet (with Chayce): “Break My Heart Again”

Winner’s Single: “Love Me, Leave Me”

Chayce Beckham

Personal Idol: “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band

Duet (with Casey): “Break My Heart Again”

Winner’s Single: “23”

Grace Kinstler

Personal Idol: “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson

Duet (with Willie): “What They Say About Us”

Winner’s Single: “Love Someone”

Willie Spence

Personal Idol: “Glory” by John Legend and Common

Duet (with Grace): “What They Say About Us”

Winner’s Single: “Never Be Alone”

