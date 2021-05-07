‘American Idol’ spoilers: What Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs will Top 7 sing on May 9?

“American Idol” showcases the Top 7 on May 9 in a two-hour episode airing live coast-to-coast. We’ve done some digging and discovered the titles of the Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs that the remaining season 19 contestants — Arthur Gunn, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence — will perform. Scroll down for these “American Idol” spoilers.

These lucky seven won enough votes from America last week to continue on in the competition. They were part of the Top 10 who crooned songs from Disney animated classics on May 2. All of them but one were culled from the Top 12 who performed Oscar-nominated songs on April 18. Joining them in the Top 10 was Gunn, the winner of the Comeback Special, which aired on April 19. He was the season 18 runner-up to Just Sam last May.

After taking a look at the song list for each of the season 19 Top 7, be sure to vote in our poll as to who you think will win. And then sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the season so far.

Arthur Gunn

“In My Place” by Coldplay

“Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Caleb Kennedy

“Violet Hill” by Coldplay

“Mama Said” by Caleb Kennedy

Casey Bishop

“Paradise” by Coldplay

“Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

Chayce Beckham

“Magic” by Coldplay

“Mama” by Chayce Beckham

Grace Kinstler

“Hymn for the Weekend” by Coldplay

“When We Were Young” by Adele

Hunter Metts

“Everglow” by Coldplay

“The River” by Hunter Metts

Willie Spence

“Yellow” by Coldplay

“You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker

