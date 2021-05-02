‘American Idol’ The Comeback: Who will join the Top 10 and sing on Disney Night?

Season 19 of “American Idol” added a twist to round out the Top 10. The reality competition series showcased 10 of the season 18 contestants in a special edition on April 19. Each of them got a chance to sing one song for America’s votes. The winner of this run-off joins the rest of the Top 10 who made the cut on April 18: Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence.

Of the 10 comeback contenders, the most likely to win is Arthur Gunn, the season 18 runner-up. He has proven he is popular with “American Idol” viewers, having lost last year’s final to Just Sam in a razor-thin vote. His strongest rivals are Louis Knight, who just missed making the Top 5 and Makayla Phillips who was unlucky enough to be ousted when the Top 11 was pared down to seven. The other contenders in “The Comeback” special only made it to the Top 20.

Before the winner of “The Comeback” special is revealed at the start of the Disney Night episode on May 2, take a minute to review the songs they sang back on April 10.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 18)?

Faith Becnel: “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin

Franklin Boone: “Meant to Live” by Switchfoot

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: “Voice of God” by Dante Bowe feat. Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

Cyniah Elise: “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” by Miley Cyrus feat. Stevie Nicks

Arthur Gunn: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Aliana Jester: “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

Louis Knight: “Maybe That” by Louis Knight

Nick Merico: “City Lights” by Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Olivia Ximines: “Say Yes” by Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next results episode airs on ABC. For each live episode, you’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.