‘American Idol’ The Comeback spoilers: Who is singing on April 19, what songs will they perform?

Season 19 of “American Idol” is giving one of the season 18 also-rans a second chance at glory. Ten of last year’s contestants compete on the April 19 episode of “American Idol” for a chance to join the Top 10. Among these hopefuls is Arthur Gunn, who fell just short of the mark and was named runner-up to season 18 winner Just Sam last May.

Also in the mix is Louis Knight, who missed making the Top 5 and Makayla Phillips who was unlucky enough to be ousted when the Top 11 was pared down to seven. The other contenders in “The Comeback” special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airing on April 19 are all drawn from the Top 20.

The winner of the comeback will round out the Top 10. They will join these Top 12 contenders who made the cut on April 18: Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Chayce Beckham, Deshawn Goncalves, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 18)?

We have done some digging and discovered the names of all 10 of these “American Idol” alumni who are competing on Monday as well as the names of these songs they will perform. Spoilers ahead.

Faith Becnel: “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin

Franklin Boone: “Meant to Live” by Switchfoot

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: “Voice of God” by Dante Bowe feat. Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

Cyniah Elise: “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” by Miley Cyrus feat. Stevie Nicks

Arthur Gunn: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Aliana Jester: “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

Louis Knight: “Maybe That” by Louis Knight

Nick Merico: “City Lights” by Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Olivia Ximines: “Say Yes” by Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next results episode airs on ABC. For each live episode, you’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.