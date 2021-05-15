‘American Idol’ Top 4 spotlight: Casey Bishop could become youngest Season 19 finalist with original song ‘Love Me, Leave Me’

“I don’t have any performing experience, really,” said “American Idol” semifinalist Casey Bishop at her audition in Ojai. “Most of the people that know that I love to sing are my friends. That’s pretty much it.” The 16-year old high school student (who was 15 when she auditioned) from Estero, Florida earned her spot on the ABC reality TV competition by singing “Live Wire” and “My Funny Valentine” for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. On Sunday, May 16 Bishop will compete against Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence for a spot in the Season 19 finale.

Each artist will sing three songs on this upcoming episode including a brand new single produced just for them. Bishop’s original track is “Love Me, Leave Me” produced by the teenager herself along with Grammy winner Ian Fitchuk. The youngster will also sing the Billie Eilish hit “wish you were gay” and perform a duet of “Break My Heart Again” with Beckham from guest mentor FINNEAS.

Bishop has kept viewers on their toes each week as she juggles rock classics with old standards. Her set list to date includes “She Talks to Angels” (Showstopper), “Decode” (Top 24), “Wish You Were Here” with Brandon Boyd (Top 24), “Black Hole Sun” (Top 16), “The House of the Rising Sun” (Top 16), “Over the Rainbow” (Top 12), “When She Loved Me” (Top 10), “Paradise” (Top 7) and “Ironic” (Top 7).

At just 16 years old, Bishop would become one of the youngest finalists in “American Idol” history, following in the footsteps of Diana DeGarmo (Season 3), Lauren Alaina (Season 10) and Jessica Sanchez (Season 11) who were also 16. If she prevails, Bishop would become the youngest winner in the history of the franchise. From the judging panel, Bryan made a bold prediction that Bishop would take home the prize following her first audition. Richie has enjoyed watching the teenager grow as a performer and Perry loves that nobody even knew Bishop could sing before she took the stage at “American Idol.”

