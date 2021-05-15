‘American Idol’ Top 4 spotlight: Grace Kinstler could belt her way into Season 19 finale with original song ‘Love Someone’

“My biggest supporter was definitely my dad,” said “American Idol” semifinalist Grace Kinstler at her audition in Los Angeles. “He passed away last February very unexpectedly. I know that he would be here with me if he were still here.” The 20-year old college student from Lakewood, Illinois earned her spot on the ABC reality TV competition by singing “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Natural Woman” for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. On Sunday, May 16 Kinstler will compete against Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence for a spot in the Season 19 finale.

Each artist will sing three songs on this upcoming episode including a brand new single produced just for them. Kinstler’s original track is “Love Someone,” a pop tour de force produced by Grammy winner Tricky Stewart. The Berklee College of Music student will also sing Kelly Clarkson‘s Season 1 winner’s song “A Moment Like This” and perform a duet with Spence from guest mentor FINNEAS, “What They’ll Say About Us.”

Kinstler has powered her way through the competition as this season’s top diva. Her set list to date includes “Father” (Showstopper), “Queen” (Top 24), “Midnight Train to Georgia” with Joss Stone (Top 24), “Elastic Heart” (Top 16), “Dangerous Woman” (Top 16), “Happy” (Top 12), “Into the Unknown” (Top 10), “Fix You” (Top 7) and “When We Were Young” (Top 7).

If Kinstler takes the Season 19 title she would become the eighth woman to reign supreme, following in the footsteps of Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Candice Glover, Maddie Poppe and Just Sam. On the judging panel Bryan said of Kinstler’s voice, “This is the first time in four years that just someone singing made me cry.” Perry added that the young songstress gives her a “full wave of body chills” and Richie has been astounded by Kinstler’s tremendous control over her powerful voice.

