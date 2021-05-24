‘American Idol’: Did Chayce Beckham deserve to win season 19 over Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler? [POLL]

Does Chayce Beckham deserve to be the “American Idol” winner? on Sunday, May 23, this 24-year-old Californian won season 19 over Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. Are you pleased with this result? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the fourth season of the ABC revival as well as your opinion of host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
After Seacrest announced that Beckham had won this fourth edition of the ABC version of “American Idol,” his fans were thrilled he was given the chance to perform his winner’s single, “23.” That self-penned song had hit #1 on iTunes in the days leading up to the “American Idol” season 19 finale.
Kinster, a 20-year-old college student from Chicago, had been the frontrunner all season long. In a shocker, she was eliminated during the live show, leaving Beckham and Spence, a 21-year-old caretaker from Georgia, to battle it out for the championship.
In the end, Chayce proved too formidable a challenger for Willie. Are you happy that Beckham came out on top? Or were you a fan of Kinstler or Spence? After you vote in our poll be sure to let us know your thoughts about the results.
Here’s a reminder of the four songs that each of the Top 3 sang on the season 19 finale.
Chayce Beckham
Hometown Song: “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton
Favorite Moment: “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran
Judges Choice: “Blackbird” by The Beatles
Duet: “Forever After All” with Luke Combs
Grace Kinstler
Hometown Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston
Favorite Moment: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin
Judges Choice: “All By Myself” by Celine Dion
Duet: “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Alessia Cara
Willie Spence
Hometown Song: “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
Favorite Moment: “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo
Judges Choice: “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles
Duet: “You Are the Reason” with Leona Lewis
