‘American Idol’ winner predictions: Chayce Beckham has early lead ahead of May 23 final

Chayce Beckham emerged from the semifinal on May 16 as the early frontrunner in our “American Idol” winner predictions. In our overnight poll of “American Idol” fans, he has racked up 41% of the vote. Sitting in second place is Grace Kinstler with 31% of the total while early frontrunner Willie Spence is right behind at 28%. Any of this trio of talent could win season 19 on May 23. Vote for your favorite in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section.

Grace had headed into Sunday’s Top 4 show with a big lead, racking up more votes than her competition combined. But song choice made all the difference with a fan favorite, Casey Bishop, getting eliminated at the end of the two-hour show that aired live nationwide.

The Top 4 sang four songs each: a tribute to their personal idol; a reprise; a duet produced by guest mentor Finneas; and their winner’s single. Take a look at the Top 3 tunes and then vote in our poll as to who you think will win season 19 next Sunday. And be sure to sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the season so far.

Chayce Beckham

Personal Idol: “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band

Reprise: “You Should Probably Leave”

Duet (with Casey): “Break My Heart Again”

Winner’s Single: “23”

Grace Kinstler

Personal Idol: “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson

Reprise: “Father”

Duet (with Willie): “What They Say About Us”

Winner’s Single: “Love Someone”

Willie Spence

Personal Idol: “Glory” by John Legend and Common

Reprise: “I Was Here”

Duet (with Grace): “What They Say About Us”

Winner’s Single: “Never Be Alone”

