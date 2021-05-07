‘American Idol’ winner predictions: Grace Kinstler back on top after ‘Into The Unknown’ cover

Ever since Gold Derby opened its “American Idol” predictions center in mid-April, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence have appeared in either the first or second positions on our winner’s chart. They keep flip-flopping week to week as more readers make their predictions. Well, Grace is now back on top as the front-runner to win after her “Into The Unknown” cover on Disney night (watch above). Her powerful rendition of the “Frozen 2” song ended the show last weekend and earned raves from the judges. If these current predictions hold, that means Grace will receive the coveted confetti shower when the Season 19 finale airs May 23.

This 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL went viral with her original audition of “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Grace easily received a golden ticket to Hollywood Week, where she took on “10 Seconds” for the genre challenge, “Grenade” as her duet with Alyssa Wray and “Father” as her showstopper. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry praised her for her soulful voice and easily put her through to the Top 24.

When she hit the big stage, Grace sang “Queen” as her solo song and “Midnight Train to Georgia” as her celebrity duet with Joss Stone. Her live show performances have included “Elastic Heart” (Top 16), “Dangerous Woman” (Top 12 live reveal), “Happy” (Oscar week) and “Into the Unknown” (Disney week).

“Oh my goddess!” Katy screamed after Grace’s powerhouse rendition of the Disney song. “It was like you had a magic wand in your voice … it was awesome.” Luke chimed in, “You walked to the mic with a look in your eyes like, ‘I’m about to slay this.’ And there was never any doubts. I mean, you had the eye of the tiger.” And Lionel proclaimed, “Just do that. That’s all you have to do.”

Do you think Grace will win? Let’s take a peek at the current “American Idol” winner predictions for our Top 7 singers, according to their most recent odds:

1. Grace Kinstler — 16/1

2. Willie Spence — 18/1

3. Arthur Gunn — 20/1

4. Casey Bishop — 20/1

5. Chayce Beckham — 20/1

6. Hunter Metts — 22/1

7. Caleb Kennedy — 22/1

