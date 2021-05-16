‘American Idol’ winner predictions: Grace Kinstler heads into May 16 semifinal far out front

Heading into the semi final on May 16, Grace Kinstler enjoys a huge lead in our “American Idol” winner predictions over the other artists in the Top 4. In our poll of “American Idol” viewers, Grace has racked up a whopping 52% of the vote. That is more than the other three semifinalists — Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop and Willie Spence — combined.

But be warned: while Grace sits on a comfortable margin as of this writing, that could all change based on the performances Sunday by all four of these contenders to be the “American Idol” season 19 winner.

The Top 4 are set to sing three songs apiece in the two-hour episode airing live nationwide on Sunday: their winner’s single, a duet produced by guest mentor Finneas; and a tribute to their personal idol. The semifinals should have had a Top 5 but Caleb Kennedy departed after a video surfaced in which he is seen sitting next to a man in a white hood.

Take a look at the song choices by each of the Top 4 and then vote in our poll as to who you think will win. And be sure to sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the season so far.

Casey Bishop

Personal Idol: “wish you were gay” by Billie Eilish

Duet (with Chayce): “Break My Heart Again”

Winner’s Single: “Love Me, Leave Me”

Chayce Beckham

Personal Idol: “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band

Duet (with Casey): “Break My Heart Again”

Winner’s Single: “23”

Grace Kinstler

Personal Idol: “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson

Duet (with Willie): “What They Say About Us”

Winner’s Single: “Love Someone”

Willie Spence

Personal Idol: “Glory” by John Legend and Common

Duet (with Grace): “What They Say About Us”

Winner’s Single: “Never Be Alone”

