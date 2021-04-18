American Society of Cinematographers Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Michael Eduard for the top score of 66.67% when predicting the 2021 American Society of Cinematographers Awards winners on Sunday afternoon. He is actually tied at that percentage with 11 other Gold Derby Users but has the better score of 6,580 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these ASC champs announced on a virtual ceremony from Los Angeles. Top film winners were “Mank” and “The Truffle Hunters.” TV champs included “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Our top scorers got four out of six categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a six-way tie at 33.33% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. Riley Chow, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and I are tied at 16.67%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, four Experts made predictions. Susan King (Gold Derby) has 66.67% (among the best tied worldwide). Peter Travers (ABC) has 33.33%. Clayton Davis (Variety) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are at 16.67%. See Experts’ scores.

