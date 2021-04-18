American Society of Cinematographers Awards: Oscar frontrunner ‘Mank’ wins ASC prize

The American Society of Cinematographers were so impressed by the black-and-white lensing of “Mank” that it awarded Erik Messerschmidt the Best Cinematography prize at its annual awards on Sunday. He edged out three of his Oscar rivals — Phedon Papamichael for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland” and Dariusz Wolski for “News of the World — as well Newton Thomas Sigel for “Cherry. The fifth Oscar contender, Sean Bobbitt for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” was snubbed by the ASC.

Over its 35-year history, the ASC has predicted 140 of the 175 Oscar nominees, including four in both 2019 and 2020 and all five in both 2018 and 2017. However, the ASC choice for the best in the business has presaged the eventual winner at the Oscars only 15 times in 34 years:

Dean Semler, “Dances with Wolves” (1991)

John Toll, “Braveheart” (1996)

John Seale, “The English Patient” (1997)

Russell Carpenter, “Titanic” (1998)

Conrad L. Hall, “American Beauty” (2000)

Conrad L. Hall, “Road to Perdition” (2003)

Dion Beebe, “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006)

Robert Elswit, “There Will Be Blood” (2008)

Anthony Dod Mantle, “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009)

Wally Pfister, “Inception” (2011)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity” (2014)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman” (2015)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Revenant” (2016)

Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049” (2018)

Roger Deakins, “1917” (2020)

The 35th annual ASC Awards took place on April 18, which is the midway mark for final Oscar voting. The 93rd annual Academy Awards are April 25.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions