‘America’s Got Talent’ heartbreaker: Beyond Belief Dance Company was ‘robbed,’ say 47% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” fans are not happy Beyond Belief Dance Company was just eliminated during the Quarterfinals 1 results show. The inspirational girl dance group from Texas was one of the five acts to be cut this week from the live shows, along with The Canine Stars, Gangstagrass, Sethward and Matt Johnson. Heartbroken “AGT” viewers voted in our recent poll that of these five contestants, Beyond Belief is the one that was most “robbed” of a spot in the Season 16 semifinals. Do you agree or disagree? Here are the complete poll results:

47% — Beyond Belief Dance Company

24% — Gangstagrass

21% — The Canine Stars

5% — Sethward

3% — Matt Johnson

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: See all 55 Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Beyond Belief Dance Company is choreographed by Alyssa Edwards of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, who encourages the talented tykes to be themselves. For their live performance at the Dolby Theatre, the girls danced their hearts out to “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony (watch below), all while dressed in extravagant clothing. The judges praised the girls for their sheer talent and their fun personalities, with Simon Cowell going so far as to say they deserved a spot in the finale.

Um, Simon, so what happened? The British panelist had a chance to vote for them in the Judges’ Save, which would have been the third vote they needed to advance to the semifinals. But instead he wanted “America to decide” and so he cast a vote for singer Madilyn Bailey instead, instigating a two-to-two tie between the acts. Host Terry Crews then announced that the contestant who received more votes from America was Madilyn, so Beyond Belief Dance Company was officially eliminated from the competition.

Despite all the bad news on the August 11 episode, seven talented acts did receive the green light based on America’s votes and will next be seen in the semifinals. They are: singers Jimmie Herrod, Peter Rosalita and Madilyn, comedians Kabir Singh and Gina Brillon, magician Dustin Tavella and vocal group 1aChord. Who do YOU think has the best chance of winning from this group? Sound off down in the comments section.