‘America’s Got Talent’ exclusive video: Comedian Kabir Singh jokes about ‘too many passwords’ [WATCH]

Ready for some much-needed laughs? Stand-up comedian Kabir Singh will have the “America’s Got Talent” judges rolling on the floor during his appearance on this week’s episode, airing Tuesday, June 15 on NBC. In Gold Derby’s exclusive video clip (watch above), the Fremont, CA resident does a routine everyone can relate to: the problem with remembering passwords. “It’s tough to pay bills even if you have money. There are too many passwords,” he declares in his audition. “How are we supposed to remember this?”

He then jokes about having to “crack the Da Vinci code” in order to pay his Verizon bill, but that he hit a snag when he didn’t know his bill pay password. “I don’t know what that is and I think you know that I don’t know what that is,” he told the operator. “Let me just pay this! … Who is out there paying other people’s bills? Come on!”

Singh was previously a finalist in the 2017 StandUp NBC competition, a nationwide search for comedians of diverse backgrounds. He realized when he was younger that the easiest way to make friends was to be funny. His parents were always incredibly supportive of him. When he was two years into stand-up, his father passed away and now he financially supports his mom through comedy.

The 16th season of “AGT” kicked off June 1 with all four judges back on the panel: Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Fan-fave host Terry Crews also returned. Throughout the summer, dozens of talented singers, dancers, magicians, etc. will grace the reality TV stage in the hopes of impressing viewers at home. But only one act can go the distance and join the show’s coveted winner’s list.

Might Singh become the first-ever comedian to win “America’s Got Talent”? Time will tell. So far this season, two acts have received Golden Buzzers, which means they get to skip the Judge Cuts round and go straight through to the live shows: singer Nightbirde and chorale group Northwell Health Nurse Choir.