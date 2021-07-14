‘America’s Got Talent’: Father-son martial arts duo Temple London warms judges’ hearts [WATCH]

During the July 13 audition episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the judges met a loving father-son duo who traveled all the way from London to show off their martial arts skills. Known as the Kung Fu Fam from Temple London, the danger act explained, “We want to inspire and motivate people, and we thought, why not come out to ‘America’s Got Talent’ and show the world what we’ve got on the biggest stage?” The father added, “And to be able to do it with my son is so special.” Watch the “AGT” audition video above and read the judges’ comments below.

SEE Best acts of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 (so far): Nightbirde, World Taekwondo, T.3 …

Before their routine began, the father revealed that his son was “super excited” to meet Sofia Vergara. The boy giggled when Simon Cowell asked if he had a “C-R-U-S-H” on the “Modern Family” star, and Sofia smiled that she was “excited” to meet him as well.

For their act, a voice-over explained to the crowd how the art of kung fu has been passed down for thousands of years, “master to disciple, father to son.” The youngster started doing flips around the stage while his mentor balanced in midair on a pole. Pulse-pounding action music played as they engaged in friendly combat with wooden sticks, then the dad broke a metal bar with his forehead. The climax of the routine was when the son did countless backflips in a row, with his father then picking him up and holding him proudly above his head.

Sofia Vergara: “Oh my God, I was so excited. You guys are perfection. So synchronized. The passion. [Your son], he’s a star.”

Heidi Klum: “You must be so proud of your son. The routine is amazing because it never gets boring. There’s always something else, something else, something else. And all of it was fantastic.”

Howie Mandel: “You do martial arts, but it’s like martial hearts because it’s so beautiful, the father and the son. I sense the love. And this is the ultimate place to come for all families. You check every box for ‘AGT.'”

Simon Cowell: “I was just thinking about me and my son. There was a stage after I broke my back where I’m walking around the garden with him and I’m thinking it’s a big deal, and now I’m looking at that going, not so great, is it? You’re both amazing and it’s what this show is all about. I’m thrilled for both of you.”

Do you think Temple London has what it takes to go the distance and join the “America’s Got Talent” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.