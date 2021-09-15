‘America’s Got Talent’ finale recap: Who won season 16? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “America’s Got Talent” season 16 finale on September 15 concluded with the announcement of this year’s million dollar act. Ten acts competed in a two-hour show on September 14 after earning enough votes from the public in the quarter-final and semi-final rounds. Some also needed the support of this season’s panel of judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara — to make it this far.

The line-up for Tuesday’s final night of performances: comedian Josh Blue, comedian Gina Brillon, opera singer Victory Brinker, aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Jimmie Herrod, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, and martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges rankings: All 13 judges ranked from worst to best

Below, follow along as we find out who won season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” in our minute-by-minute live blog recap of episode 21.