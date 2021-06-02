‘America’s Got Talent’ heroes: Howie Mandel honors Northwell Nurse Choir with Golden Buzzer

“America’s Got Talent” sent a powerful message during the season 16 premiere when judge Howie Mandel stood up for the Northwell Nurse Choir, giving the singing frontline health workers his one and only Golden Buzzer. In the choir’s pre-performance package we learned that the 18 nurses were all on the frontline in the epicenter of the pandemic in New York City’s largest healthcare system. Though they are not professional singers, the group’s mash-up of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers and “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King was delivered with tremendous passion and love. The group’s message is one of hope, both for themselves and for the AGT audience that needs a reminder that “there is always that light at the end of the tunnel.”

The group’s arrangement threaded the two iconic songs together in a way that made sense and provided an opportunity for solo moments, highlighted their harmonizing, and gave way to a really cool beatboxing section that gave the song a whole other edge. Simon Cowell told them “we need you, the world needs you” and predicted that it would be a memorable audition both for him and the audience. Sofia Vergara called it “dynamic” because it was both heartfelt and they moved around to have fun. Heidi Klum got chills and thought that the lyrics of “we all need to lean on each other” were perfect.

Howie was the last to critique the performance and took the opportunity to remind us all of their heroism. He continued, stressing the title of the song, “What a perfect song, ‘Stand by Me.’ You stand by people you don’t know, you watch horror and you watch strength, and I thought I just want to stand by you.” He then moved nearer to the golden buzzer, declaring that the reason he wanted to stand by them was that so he could give them the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the live shows later on in Hollywood.

After the confetti drop settled down, Howie told the choir that they “are the most inspiring moment that [he’s] had in the last year.” The choir’s leader explained that in the last year they had to put singing on the backburner, but that as things began to look better they had the opportunity to sing for America and “it is the opportunity of a lifetime for all of us.” The Northwell Nurse Choir will skip the Judge Cuts round to take place in July and will resume the competition as one of five golden buzzer acts when the live shows kick off later this summer.

“America’s Got Talent” kicked off season 16 on June 1 with a two-hour premiere. All four judges from last season returned: veterans Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel plus Sofia Vergara who joined “AGT” in 2020. Terry Crews once again brings his trademark enthusiasm to his hosting duties.

In the audition phase of “AGT,” an act needs at least three of the four judges to give them a “yes” vote to advance to the next round. If two or more judges buzz the act, they are immediately eliminated. Each judge and Crews has one chance to hit the “golden buzzer” and send an act straight through to the live performances.

The format will be the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with the first six weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then there will be four weeks of Judge Cuts beginning in July, followed by the series of live performance shows and results episodes.

