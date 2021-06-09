‘America’s Got Talent’ magician Patrick Kun makes Simon Cowell a believer: ‘It can’t be explained’

Longtime viewers of “America’s Got Talent” are used to seeing amazing magicians wow the judges with their mesmerizing tricks — just look at past winners Mat Franco (Season 9) and Shin Lim (Season 13). On Tuesday’s episode, Patrick Kun entered the competition and immediately became a threat to win the reality TV show thanks to his incredible card tricks that left all four “AGT” judges with their jaws on the floor. Simon Cowell even admitted that what he witnessed “can’t be explained” by anything other than the fact that magic is real.

Patrick started out by explaining that he wants to do magic for the rest of his life, adding with a wink, “I sold my soul a long time ago.” The Pittsburgh resident is newly married, but revealed his wife isn’t such a big fan of magic anymore because, “She thinks I love magic more than her.” Howie Mandel joked that if he ends up winning the $1 million prize his wife will come around and love him regardless.

Patrick’s various close-up tricks included cards disappearing and reappearing right in front of the judges’ eyes. For his big finale, he made their signed cards inexplicably appear inside a sealed case. Here’s what the “AGT” judges had to say about the performance:

Heidi Klum: “It was incredible. I mean, it was happening right in front of our eyes, like this close. How on Earth did you do this? You’re good.”

Sofia Vergara: “That was special. That was like mind-blowing. You were like right in front of us. You are amazing.”

Simon Cowell: “There are certain things that can’t be explained, which means it’s magic. People laugh at me for saying that, but I do believe in it. And I liked your whole presentation, it was very cool. It was a really, really, really good audition. Well done.”

Howie Mandel: “First of all, I hope you win because I want you to love your wife [as much as magic]. I want to bring the magic back. Equal at least.”

Do you think Patrick Kun can go all the way and win “America’s Got Talent” 2021? We’ll next see him in the Judge Cuts rounds, where he’ll face off against all of the other acts the judges have put through based on their auditions. Stay tuned.