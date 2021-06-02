‘America’s Got Talent’: Can child singer Peter Rosalita become the next Grace VanderWaal or Darci Lynne Farmer? [WATCH]

If there’s one thing “America’s Got Talent” is known for, it’s turning aspiring child singers into superstars. From the very first season when 11-year-old Bianca Ryan prevailed, to more recently with 12-year-old champs Grace VanderWaal and Darci Lynne Farmer, NBC’s reality TV show has always shone a spotlight on talented tykes. For its 16th season, which premiered Tuesday night (read our live blog), there’s a new kid on the block that we’re keeping our eye on: 10-year-old Peter Rosalita. Re-watch his powerful “AGT” audition video above.

Dressed in a stylish cream-colored suit, Peter immediately endeared himself to the judges (Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum) when he repeatedly tapped his microphone and asked, “Hello? Hello?” He explained how he was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates but now lives in the Philippines. If Peter makes it all the way to the end of the show, he’ll use the $1 million prize money on a Nintendo Switch and a laptop for his online school.

“Don’t be nervous!” Sofia told the visibly shaky youngster before he started his performance. “We can’t wait to see what you’re gonna do tonight.” Peter then took a breath and belted out Celine Dion‘s classic ballad “All by Myself.” He absolutely dominated the song, with the audience cheering every time he hit a high note or delivered a difficult run. At the end of the performance, the judges were of course up on their feet.

When Howie called him “cute” during his critique, Peter quickly responded, “Everyone says that I’m cute.” Heidi thought he was “incredible” and that his powerful voice could “explode glass.” Simon revealed he had “goosebumps” watching the audition. And Sofia noted how “America is gonna love you.” They all voted “yes,” which means fans will next see Peter in the Judge Cuts round.

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Next to take the stage was Peter Rosalita, a ten year old singer from The Philippines with the lofty goal of buying a Nintendo Switch if he wins the million dollars. Even loftier was his risk to sing Celine Dion‘s ‘All By Myself’ for his audition, but one huge (and I mean huge) note in the chorus made it seem like it wasn’t a risk at all. Simon called it an ‘incredible audition’ and said that parts of the song gave him goosebumps. Both he and Sofia agreed that he will be loved by the audience before joining Heidi and Howie in giving Peter four ‘yes’ votes to advance.”