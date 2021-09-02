‘America’s Got Talent’ fans outraged over Peter Rosalita’s shocking elimination [POLL RESULTS]

Peter Rosalita was one of the front-runners to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 16, which makes his elimination this week all the more shocking. The 10-year-old singer was ousted during the Semifinals 1 results show alongside sound effects artist Michael Winslow, wildcard dancers Beyond Belief Dance Company, singer Tory Vagasy, singer Madilyn Bailey and singing group Korean Soul. Of this sextet, our readers voted in our recent poll that Peter was most robbed of a shot of making into the finals. In fact, the vote wasn’t even close.

Here are the complete poll results:

59% — Peter Rosalita

22% — Michael Winslow

8% — Tory Vagasy

5% — Madilyn Bailey

3% — Beyond Belief Dance Company

3% — Korean Soul

Peter had a bit of a snafu during his live semifinals performance when he missed his cue to start singing “Without You” by Mariah Carey. However, he recovered beautifully when he asked the band to start over. The four “AGT” judges — Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell — all commented on his command of the stage during that awkward moment.

“Your voice is as powerful as you are adorable,” Heidi began. She said that she probably would have ran off the stage if she had a similar technical “hiccup,” but that Peter “held it together, started again and sounded amazing.” Sofia chimed in that “what happened at the beginning was amazing” because he “didn’t miss a beat.” Simon agreed that he “took control on a live show,” while Howie called him a “true professional” because of how he dealt with adversity.

It’s likely that the mistake cost Peter a few votes, but he already had an uphill climb considering there were so many singers performing during his semifinals group. Jimmie Herrod was the only singing act who made it through to the finals (and even then, he had to rely on the instant save), while Peter, Tory, Madilyn and Korean Soul were all cut. Perhaps the five contestants all split the singing vote?

Peter previously sang “All By Myself” in the auditions and “I Have Nothing” in the quarterfinals. The talented tyke was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates but now lives in the Philippines. During his audition, Peter endeared himself to the crowd when he said he’d use the $1 million prize money on a Nintendo Switch and a laptop for his online school.

Besides Jimmie, four other acts were given the green light based on America’s votes and will next be seen in the finals: aerialist Aidan Bryant, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon and martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team, who advanced because of the judges’ save.

