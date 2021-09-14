‘America’s Got Talent’ predictions: Who will win season 16 of ‘AGT’?

On Tuesday the 10 finalists on “America’s Got Talent” season 16 will take to the stage for the most important performances of their careers. After some shocking poor showings in the public vote by the Golden Buzzer acts in the semifinals, one of the many possible firsts this season could come to fruition. Keep reading for our exclusive “America’s Got Talent” predictions as to who will win season 16.

Howie Mandel has dubbed this the year of the comedian. Gina Brillon or Josh Blue would be the first stand-up to take the crown. World Taekwondo Demolition Team would be the first martial arts winner and would give Terry Crews his first Golden Buzzer win. Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer Lea Kyle is the first female magician to make the finale and the young opera singer Victory Brinker is the first group decision Golden Buzzer.

The other singing acts competing for the prize are Indigenous pop star Brooke Simpson, Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer Jimmie Herrod, and Howie’s Golden Buzzer the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. The final two spots are filled by two judges favorites, self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant and magician Dustin Tavella.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges rankings: All 13 judges ranked from worst to best

In a season of many firsts already, the semifinals saw more than one Golden Buzzer act competing for the Instant Save. Jimmie, Lea, World Taekwondo and Victory all fell outside of the top three of the audience vote in the round and had to earn either the online public vote or the judges’ vote in order to be sent into the finals. The Northwell nurses were the only Golden Buzzer act to make it straight through, suggesting that the acts the judges liked most in the audition phase may not be as popular with the audience.

The public prefers the two comedians, Josh and Gina. Josh leads our “America’s Got Talent” predictions with a 4/5 chance of taking the title. The judges have also expressed a strong appreciation for Aidan, the teenage aerialist who taught himself using videos from YouTube, and Dustin, the magician that blends sentiment and wonder in his act about family and love. They join Josh and Gina at the top of the chart, alongside Northwell and Brooke. Brooke has been praised for her confidence and sense of self. Northwell is a timely act, a choir of nurses who worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

But underestimating the other Golden Buzzer acts is risky. Each of them comes with a built-in support system from the judge who selected them as a stand-out audition. They will no doubt be showered with praise on finale night. As always, it will all come down to who elevates their act in a new way and delivers a performance worthy of sharing the Vegas stage with “AGT” alum.

Be sure to make your predictions ahead of Wednesday night’s results show and sound off in the comments about who you WANT to win!

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “America’s Got Talent” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.