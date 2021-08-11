‘America’s Got Talent’ live results 1 recap: Which 7 acts advanced to semifinals and who won the Dunkin’ Save? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first group of 12 acts in the quarterfinals performed live on Tuesday’s two-hour episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Only seven of these dozen acts will advance to the semifinals. So which acts earned enough votes to perform again in the next round? Overnight viewers voted for their favorites and the results were revealed during a one-hour episode of “AGT” on Wednesday.

Follow along with our live blog as we recap the quarterfinals 1 results show, which is episode 10 of season 16. Who are you rooting for and who would you be happy to see sent on their way? Be sure to sound off in the comments about the night’s most shocking snubs.

To kick off the results, host Terry Crews will reveal the five acts that brought in the most votes and automatically advance to the semis. That will leave an unlucky seven in jeopardy. At this point, Terry will tell us who were the sixth, seventh and eighth place vote-getters. Those three acts will be eligible for the Instant Save, a live vote to take place during the rest of the show, with the most popular earning the sixth slot.

The two acts that don’t win the Dunkin’ Save will then have to hope that they win over enough of the four judges to be their choice as the seventh act to make it through to the semifinals in three weeks time.

