‘America’s Got Talent’ live results 2 recap: Which 7 acts advanced to semifinals and who won the Dunkin’ Save? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The second set of 12 acts in the quarterfinals performed live on Tuesday’s two-hour episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Only seven of these dozen acts will advance to the semifinals. So which acts earned enough votes to perform again in the next round? Overnight viewers voted for their favorites and the results were revealed during a one-hour episode of “AGT” on Wednesday.

The line-up was led off by Howie’s Golden Buzzer, Northwell Nurse Choir. Two other groups — Korean Soul and T3 — perform as do a pair of solo singers, Victory Brinker and Tory Vagasy, and dance groups Dokteuk Crew and Shuffolution. Also in hunt for the season 16 championship are mind reader Peter Antoniou, comedian Josh Blue, aerialist Aidan Bryant, acrobats Positive Impact Movement and entertainers Johnny Showcase.

Follow along with our live blog as we recap the quarterfinals 2 results show, which is episode 12 of season 16. Who are you rooting for and who would you be happy to see sent on their way? Be sure to sound off in the comments about the night’s most shocking snubs.

To kick off the results, host Terry Crews will announce the names of the sixth, seventh and either place vote-getters. Those three acts will be eligible for the Instant Save, a live vote to take place during the rest of the show, with the most popular being announced at the end of the hour. He will then let us in on which five acts racked up the most votes and automatically advance to the semis. That will leave an unlucky four acts with the short end of the stick and instantly eliminated. At the end of the episode, Terry will first announce which act won the Instant Save and advances to the semis. Between the two remaining acts from that group, the judges will vote on which to award the Judges’ Save as the seventh act to advance.

8:01 p.m. – During the recap of last night’s live performance episode we were reminded of how harsh the panel was on a majority of the acts. During the course of the night we heard the X buzzers go off three times, twice from Simon and once from Howie. Heidi was in the best mood, often defending the buzzed acts to the bone and expressing genuine support for the entertainment value of each of them. At one point she tried to spread good vibes to the edge of the dais toward Simon and Howie, but I think if she had that kind of magic she’d be competing on the show instead of judging it!

8:08 p.m. – With all 12 acts on stage, Terry revealed the three acts in the middle of the vote set to compete for the Instant Save: Korean Soul, T3, and Tory Vagasy.

8:10 p.m. – Before the first commercial break, Terry brought Northwell Health Nurse Choir and Shuffolution forward to hear their results. Between the two, the act that America voted through to the semifinals was Northwell Health Nurse Choir!

8:13 p.m. – When we came back from commercial we got a glimpse of the live voting in progress. Tory was commanding a 46% portion of the vote, with Korean Soul running behind at 32% and T3 at 22%.

8:15 p.m. – Mentalist alumnus act The Clairvoyants dropped by for a special presentation using Terry, Heidi and Sofia as assistants on a vintage Las Vegas set. For their tricks they used blindfolds, dice and playing cards to make predictions about what the three assistants would choose. In the final moment, the used an Instagram post from a few days prior that showed them holding a taco in front of the famous Las Vegas sign while a helicopter flew overhead, three things that were written on the cards that the three of them chose in the middle of the act!

8:27 p.m. – Next, Terry revealed the results for Victory Brinker and Aidan Bryant. Both were two of the judges’ favorites last night and luckily America agreed, voting them both through to the next round!

8:29 p.m. – Peter Antoniou and Positive Impact Movement were brought forth next, but only one could make it through and America picked Peter Antoniou.

8:31 p.m. – The last three acts to learn their fate were Dokteuk Crew, Josh Blue and Johnny Showcase. The one act among them to make the semifinals was Josh Blue!

8:40 p.m. – For our next special presentation, we were treated to a duet performance from AGT champ Kodi Lee and H.E.R.! Kodi played the piano while H.E.R. played the guitar on a lovely rendition of her song “Hold On.” Afterward, Terry announced that both Kodi and The Clairvoyants would be featured at the new AGT residency in Vegas that’s in the works.

8:50 p.m. – With two spots in the semis still open, Terry announced that based on tonight’s live voting the first spot went to Tory Vagasy!

8:58 p.m. – Faced with a tough decision, the judges’ votes began with Heidi. She went with T3 because she has a soft spot for them. Sofia chose the act she feels has more potential, T3. Simon differed from them by choosing Korean Soul, saying he thinks they can have a bigger future moment. Howie called the two acts even in his head, but ultimately split the decision by picking Korean Soul. That brought it to America’s votes overnight to break the tie and that was Korean Soul!

NEXT WEEK: The final quarterfinals performance night with ANICA, Brooke Simpson, ChapKidz, Keith Apicary, Klek Entos, Léa Kyle, Michael Winslow, Rialcris, The Curtis Family C-Notes, UniCircle Flow, World Taekwondo Demo. Team, and the revelation of America’s wild card choice.